Cast members from Y&R and the NAACP came together to bring toys to the Salvation Army Inglewood Cital Corps.

Y&R Stars Give Back This Holiday Season 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5 Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), who organized the event, was joined by co-stars, Sean Dominic (Nate), Reverend Fred Shaw, Brytni Sarpy (Elena), Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael), Bryton James (Devon) and Lauralee Bell (Christine), and were surrounded by gifts and members of the Salvation Army Inglewood Cital Corps. “I started this in 2020 with my friend Rev.Fred Shaw who is the president of the @naacp Inglewood branch,” posted Stafford, who also thanked her many co-stars. “This year was our most successful year EVER!! THANK YOU to all of the folks at #YR who donated (you know who you are) from the bottom of my heart thank you! I work with some beautiful people❤️ Thank you to Susie at @biglots for the discount so we could get MORE toys for the kids…. I love you all! What a beautiful day. I hope some little babies will be a little happier on Christmas Day. We were certainly happy to make this happen today. The holiday is truly for giving. We can never forget that.” 2 of 5 Khalil came with a trunkful of presents. 3 of 5 @nationalactionnetwork @biglots @naacping @brytonejames @brytni @lauralee_bell @christeladnana “THANK YOU @therealstafford @mattykane1 the cast and crew of @youngandrestlesscbs and @cbstv @salarmysocal and these crazy elves: @seandominicofficial @ameliamheinle for bringing a little more Christmas into the world!,” enthused LeBlanc, who cozied up to a giant teddy bear. 4 of 5 Sarpy and James scored quite the haul. “A reminder to help when and where you can always, but especially during the holiday season… 🖤🎄 Happy holiday’s from my @youngandrestlesscbs fam to yours… 💫,” Sarpy posted. 5 of 5 “Another amazing experience shopping for toys so smiles can be a bit brighter on Christmas,” posted Bell, with LeBlanc and Sarpy. “Thank you @nationalactionnetwork @salvationarmyus @biglots” Another amazing experience shopping for toys so smiles can be a bit brighter on Christmas,” posted Bell, with LeBlanc and Sarpy. “Thank you @therealstafford for bringing us back together with @naacping Photo credit: Instagram Share this: Twitter

