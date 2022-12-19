The Bay

Your Soap Faves At THE BAY’S Season 7 premiere

The Bay

Your Soap Faves At THE BAY’S Season 7 premiere
Jacklyn Zeman (Sofia; Bobbie, GH) made the scene.

Photo credit: JPI

Mike Manning (Caleb; Charlie, DAYS) brought along his parents, Michael and Susan.

Photo credit: Jim Warren

(From l.) Kristos Andrews (Peter), Brandon Beemer (Evan; Shawn DAYS), Creator/Executive Producer/Writer Gregori Martin and Executive Producer/Executive Story Editor Wendy Riche were in attendance.

Photo credit: Jim Warren

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) came out out to support her friends.

Photo credit: JPI

A Martinez (Nardos) suited up.

Photo credit: JPI

Cari Shayne (Geneivieve) brought along her son, Gaelan.

Photo credit: JPI

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) showed off her blue velvet coat.

Photo credit: JPI

Maxwell Caufield (ex-Pierce, ALL MY CHILDREN), who will be guest-starring this season, was on hand.

Photo credit: JPI

