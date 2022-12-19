Your Soap Faves At THE BAY’S Season 7 premiere

Jacklyn Zeman (Sofia; Bobbie, GH) made the scene. Photo credit: JPI

Mike Manning (Caleb; Charlie, DAYS) brought along his parents, Michael and Susan. Photo credit: Jim Warren

(From l.) Kristos Andrews (Peter), Brandon Beemer (Evan; Shawn DAYS), Creator/Executive Producer/Writer Gregori Martin and Executive Producer/Executive Story Editor Wendy Riche were in attendance. Photo credit: Jim Warren

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) came out out to support her friends. Photo credit: JPI

A Martinez (Nardos) suited up. Photo credit: JPI

Cari Shayne (Geneivieve) brought along her son, Gaelan. Photo credit: JPI

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) showed off her blue velvet coat. Photo credit: JPI