Your Soap Faves At THE BAY’S Season 7 premiere

Jacklyn Zeman (Sofia; Bobbie, GH) made the scene.
Mike Manning (Caleb; Charlie, DAYS) brought along his parents, Michael and Susan.
(From l.) Kristos Andrews (Peter), Brandon Beemer (Evan; Shawn DAYS), Creator/Executive Producer/Writer Gregori Martin and Executive Producer/Executive Story Editor Wendy Riche were in attendance.
Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) came out out to support her friends.
A Martinez (Nardos) suited up.
Cari Shayne (Geneivieve) brought along her son, Gaelan.
Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) showed off her blue velvet coat.
Maxwell Caufield (ex-Pierce, ALL MY CHILDREN), who will be guest-starring this season, was on hand.