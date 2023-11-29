YOUNG AND RESTLESS's Brytni Sarpy On Her Hairstyle Evolution

“My hair is ever-evolving and ever-changing,” says Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R), who notes, “I just like being able to really expand my hair choices. That’s actually a strategic part of how I approach my role.” Here, she weighs in on Elena’s past and present hair looks.
“This was when Elena was in love and life was carefree,” explains Sarpy, with Bryton James (Devon).
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
“I made the choice to cut off her hair when she broke up with the Devon,” Sarpy says. “It was a decision that made her feel empowered after she had been hurt so badly [and spoke to] the aspect of having an external change as well.”
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
“This shows how that even with short hair, you can style it to match your mood,” Sarpy notes. “Here Elena was feeling edgy but playful.”
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
“I made the choice to kind of grow my hair out,” Sarpy shares. “I think longer on top but still short in the back gives a softer, more sophisticated look.”
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
“I don't see myself going long again, or at least not for a while,” declares Sarpy, pictured with Camry Grimes (Mariah). “But I do like that right now, we're in the French bob era.”
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
