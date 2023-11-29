YOUNG AND RESTLESS's Brytni Sarpy On Her Hairstyle Evolution

“This was when Elena was in love and life was carefree,” explains Sarpy, with Bryton James (Devon). Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

“I made the choice to cut off her hair when she broke up with the Devon,” Sarpy says. “It was a decision that made her feel empowered after she had been hurt so badly [and spoke to] the aspect of having an external change as well.” Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

“This shows how that even with short hair, you can style it to match your mood,” Sarpy notes. “Here Elena was feeling edgy but playful.” Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

“I made the choice to kind of grow my hair out,” Sarpy shares. “I think longer on top but still short in the back gives a softer, more sophisticated look.” Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com