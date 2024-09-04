Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For September 5: New Power Play?

Jack (Peter Bergman) is listening intently to what Lily (Christel Khalil) is telling him as they talk at Society — but he doesn't look happy. She is telling him some disturbing news. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Will Jack be more interested in the fact that Billy fired her from Abbott Chancellor, the fact that his brother has become so power hungry or that he's about to be in direct conflict with Victor Newman? Will Jack do anything about any of it? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Lily looks to be very happy with the meeting she's about to take. She is determined to rescue Katherine's company away from Billy. Is she about to get the means to do it? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

What is Claire (Hayley Erin) doing with that backpack that seems to have Kyle (Michael Mealor) amused? They weren't able to go to Paris. Could there be a shorter trip on the horizon? Or is it simply about getting Harrison ready for the next day? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Kyle has something he wants to tell Claire. What could be on his mind? Does she know that he and Summer are pretty much on the same page now and meeting with a lawyer to work out custody? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com