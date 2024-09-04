Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For September 5: New Power Play?

On Thursday, September 5 episode of Young and Restless, spoilers reveal that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) provides Victor (Eric Braeden) with valuable intel about Billy (Jason Thompson). Also, Kyle (Michael Mealor) makes a confession to Claire (Hayley Erin). Lastly, Lily (Christel Khalil) shares disturbing news with Jack (Peter Bergman). Is he going to end up disappointed in his younger brother once again? Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the action happening in Genoa City and click here if you want to find out even more about what is coming up on Y&R this week.
1 of 6
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Jack (Peter Bergman) is listening intently to what Lily (Christel Khalil) is telling him as they talk at Society — but he doesn't look happy. She is telling him some disturbing news.
2 of 6
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Will Jack be more interested in the fact that Billy fired her from Abbott Chancellor, the fact that his brother has become so power hungry or that he's about to be in direct conflict with Victor Newman? Will Jack do anything about any of it?
3 of 6
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Lily looks to be very happy with the meeting she's about to take. She is determined to rescue Katherine's company away from Billy. Is she about to get the means to do it?
4 of 6
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
What is Claire (Hayley Erin) doing with that backpack that seems to have Kyle (Michael Mealor) amused? They weren't able to go to Paris. Could there be a shorter trip on the horizon? Or is it simply about getting Harrison ready for the next day?
5 of 6
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Kyle has something he wants to tell Claire. What could be on his mind? Does she know that he and Summer are pretty much on the same page now and meeting with a lawyer to work out custody?
6 of 6
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Claire looks like she's loosening up around Kyle. Was this because of what he told her about? Are these two growing closer as friends or could it be even more?
Jack (Peter Bergman) is listening intently to what Lily (Christel Khalil) is telling him as they talk at Society — but he doesn't look happy. She is telling him some disturbing news.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Will Jack be more interested in the fact that Billy fired her from Abbott Chancellor, the fact that his brother has become so power hungry or that he's about to be in direct conflict with Victor Newman? Will Jack do anything about any of it?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Lily looks to be very happy with the meeting she's about to take. She is determined to rescue Katherine's company away from Billy. Is she about to get the means to do it?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
What is Claire (Hayley Erin) doing with that backpack that seems to have Kyle (Michael Mealor) amused? They weren't able to go to Paris. Could there be a shorter trip on the horizon? Or is it simply about getting Harrison ready for the next day?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Kyle has something he wants to tell Claire. What could be on his mind? Does she know that he and Summer are pretty much on the same page now and meeting with a lawyer to work out custody?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Claire looks like she's loosening up around Kyle. Was this because of what he told her about? Are these two growing closer as friends or could it be even more?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com