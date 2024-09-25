Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For September 27: Worry and Heartbreak

Faith (Reylynn Caster, l.) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) have been worried sick about their mom. Sharon has been avoiding their calls and has been missing for a while and they're not sure what to do next. They don't want to take a chance of pushing her further away. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Nick (Joshua Morrow) is trying to be their rock and wants to keep them from spiraling out in worry. Will he have a suggestion that can calm their frazzled nerves? He was there the last time Sharon wasn't on meds and he knows how bad things can get. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Nick knows how worried Faith is — heck, she ended up confiding in his brother, of all people. Then again, Adam was there the last time Sharon was in trouble like this and he certainly understands. Luckily, Nick is understanding and is in a better place with his brother. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sharon (Sharon Case, c.) almost seems surprised by the intensity of her daughters' hug, welcoming her back home. How will she explain where she has been and what she has been up to? What ended up happening with Heather?! Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sharon's daughters are listening intently to her explain what has been going on but will they believe what she is saying? She has been lying to them a great deal since this whole ordeal went off the rails. Can she explain herself? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sharon is looking around, concerned. Does she think she was followed? All she wants is some time to herself to think. Hopefully without Cameron's interference! Can she listen to the better angels on her shoulder? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Cassie's grave — Sharon's daughter died way too young and her devastating loss has wrecked her mother's heart. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com