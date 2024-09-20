First Look Photos: Spoilers Pics For The Week of September 23

The week of September 23 will have some juicy surprises in store on the soaps. Get a sneak peek of next week’s twists with this photo gallery and see what’s coming up on Days of our Lives, Bold and Beautiful, General Hospital and Young and Restless. You’ll see a few images that will give hints of what is ahead, featuring anger unleashed by Adam and Billy on Y&R, and more. Click on the gallery to see what’s coming up.
1 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) almost died in a bomb blast at the hands of Connie on Days of our Lives, so will this change something between her and Stefan (Brandon Barash)? He got stabbed by the madwoman too.
2 of 11
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Father and son, Bill (Don Diamont, r.) and Will (Crew Morrow) get the chance to catch up a bit while Katie (Heather Tom) fields a call on Bold and Beautiful. Will seems to be rooting for his folks to reunite. Will he be trying to talk his dad into it?
3 of 11
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Adam (Mark Grossman, l.) loses his cool with Billy (Jason Thompson) on Young and Restless and a surprising person in the form of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) looks to be the one to try to cool things down between the rivals.
4 of 11
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
Sonny hired Martin (Michael E. Knight) to be Alexis's (Nancy Lee Grahn) attorney without asking her on General Hospital. It looks like the two are having a strategy meeting at Pentonville. Will Marty convince Alexis she needs to let him represent her?
5 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
EJ (Dan Feuerriegel, l.) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) have words about Holly on DAYS. EJ thinks he is just looking out for his former stepdaughter but Eric knows he can't trust EJ to not badmouth him and Nicole.
6 of 11
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Turning up the B&B heat and proving that being happily married couple can still be sexy are Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Their love shines as brightly as ever as they steal a few moments together.
7 of 11
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Nick (Joshua Morrow) takes matters into his own hands and, along with Mariah (Camryn Grimes, r.), devises a plan to help Sharon on Y&R. Faith (Reylynn Caster) continues to worry about how her mom will handle all of this. She is wise to worry.
8 of 11
Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter
Whatever GH's Carly (Laura Wright) and Brennan (Charles Mesure) are monitoring doesn't look good. Is he able to get eyes on the rescue attempt for Lucky?
9 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Sophia (Madelyn Kientz, l.) is already not a good friend to Holly on DAYS, so what is she doing talking to Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas)? Getting tips on how to be even more ruthless when someone gets in her way?
10 of 11
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
B&B's Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang, r.) spies Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) with his arm around Taylor (Rebecca Budig) at Forrester Creations. Will her determination to trust him go out the window or will it hold strong?
11 of 11
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Sharon (Sharon Case) is triggered to explore her dark side, which shouldn't be a surprise since she is still seeing Cameron (Linden Ashby), as Sharon’s quest for revenge takes a dangerous turn on Y&R.
Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) almost died in a bomb blast at the hands of Connie on Days of our Lives, so will this change something between her and Stefan (Brandon Barash)? He got stabbed by the madwoman too.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Father and son, Bill (Don Diamont, r.) and Will (Crew Morrow) get the chance to catch up a bit while Katie (Heather Tom) fields a call on Bold and Beautiful. Will seems to be rooting for his folks to reunite. Will he be trying to talk his dad into it?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Adam (Mark Grossman, l.) loses his cool with Billy (Jason Thompson) on Young and Restless and a surprising person in the form of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) looks to be the one to try to cool things down between the rivals.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Sonny hired Martin (Michael E. Knight) to be Alexis's (Nancy Lee Grahn) attorney without asking her on General Hospital. It looks like the two are having a strategy meeting at Pentonville. Will Marty convince Alexis she needs to let him represent her?
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
EJ (Dan Feuerriegel, l.) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) have words about Holly on DAYS. EJ thinks he is just looking out for his former stepdaughter but Eric knows he can't trust EJ to not badmouth him and Nicole.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Turning up the B&B heat and proving that being happily married couple can still be sexy are Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Their love shines as brightly as ever as they steal a few moments together.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Nick (Joshua Morrow) takes matters into his own hands and, along with Mariah (Camryn Grimes, r.), devises a plan to help Sharon on Y&R. Faith (Reylynn Caster) continues to worry about how her mom will handle all of this. She is wise to worry.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Whatever GH's Carly (Laura Wright) and Brennan (Charles Mesure) are monitoring doesn't look good. Is he able to get eyes on the rescue attempt for Lucky?
Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter
Sophia (Madelyn Kientz, l.) is already not a good friend to Holly on DAYS, so what is she doing talking to Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas)? Getting tips on how to be even more ruthless when someone gets in her way?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
B&B's Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang, r.) spies Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) with his arm around Taylor (Rebecca Budig) at Forrester Creations. Will her determination to trust him go out the window or will it hold strong?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Sharon (Sharon Case) is triggered to explore her dark side, which shouldn't be a surprise since she is still seeing Cameron (Linden Ashby), as Sharon’s quest for revenge takes a dangerous turn on Y&R.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com