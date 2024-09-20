First Look Photos: Spoilers Pics For The Week of September 23

Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) almost died in a bomb blast at the hands of Connie on Days of our Lives, so will this change something between her and Stefan (Brandon Barash)? He got stabbed by the madwoman too. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Father and son, Bill (Don Diamont, r.) and Will (Crew Morrow) get the chance to catch up a bit while Katie (Heather Tom) fields a call on Bold and Beautiful. Will seems to be rooting for his folks to reunite. Will he be trying to talk his dad into it? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Adam (Mark Grossman, l.) loses his cool with Billy (Jason Thompson) on Young and Restless and a surprising person in the form of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) looks to be the one to try to cool things down between the rivals. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sonny hired Martin (Michael E. Knight) to be Alexis's (Nancy Lee Grahn) attorney without asking her on General Hospital. It looks like the two are having a strategy meeting at Pentonville. Will Marty convince Alexis she needs to let him represent her? Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel, l.) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) have words about Holly on DAYS. EJ thinks he is just looking out for his former stepdaughter but Eric knows he can't trust EJ to not badmouth him and Nicole. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Turning up the B&B heat and proving that being happily married couple can still be sexy are Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Their love shines as brightly as ever as they steal a few moments together. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Nick (Joshua Morrow) takes matters into his own hands and, along with Mariah (Camryn Grimes, r.), devises a plan to help Sharon on Y&R. Faith (Reylynn Caster) continues to worry about how her mom will handle all of this. She is wise to worry. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Whatever GH's Carly (Laura Wright) and Brennan (Charles Mesure) are monitoring doesn't look good. Is he able to get eyes on the rescue attempt for Lucky? Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Sophia (Madelyn Kientz, l.) is already not a good friend to Holly on DAYS, so what is she doing talking to Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas)? Getting tips on how to be even more ruthless when someone gets in her way? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

B&B's Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang, r.) spies Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) with his arm around Taylor (Rebecca Budig) at Forrester Creations. Will her determination to trust him go out the window or will it hold strong? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com