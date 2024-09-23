Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For September 24: Nightmares and Reconnecting

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) is working hard at Society, keeping track of everything. She keeps the place running smoothly. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Of course, everything is better when her wife is around. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has returned from trying to track down her mother, who it turns out never left Genoa City. She will have a lot to update Nick (Joshua Morrow) about regarding Sharon. And it's not good.

Mariah gives an update about her strange phone call with her mom as a concerned Tessa listens. Sharon knew they were going to do an intervention and wanted no part of it so she cooked up that story about a work meeting to get away.

Will they update Daniel (Michael Graziadei) about Sharon's latest off-the-grid and off-the-wall moves? He was pretty worried before this and her latest actions can't possibly put his mind at ease.

Will Daniel update Heather (Vail Bloom) on Sharon's latest actions that have her family worried about her? Heather was already thinking they should leave town to give Lucy a fresh start away from the Newmans.

Does this hug mean these two are on the same page with how to move forward? They were at odds but perhaps they've realized what they need to do next.

Faith (Reylynn Caster) is at the park and runs into Uncle Adam (Mark Grossman). Despite having one of his organs, the two haven't been close as she's gotten older. Will this conversation change that?

The two talk. Does Faith need to talk with someone about what is happening with her mother? Once upon a time, Adam was deeply in love with Sharon. Will hearing about the hard time she's going through send him back to her orbit?

Speaking of Sharon (Sharon Case), she looks to finally be getting some much-needed sleep. Or is this just activating her nightmares?

Is Cameron (Linden Ashby) continuing to prod Sharon to do the wrong thing for the wrong reason? A part of her wants to do something to end her pain but it may start a whole new round of awful in her life.