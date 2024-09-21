Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For September 23: Feelings and A Fight

Billy (Jason Thompson, r.) saw the way Chelsea high-tailed it out of Society and he wants to know what Adam (Mark Grossman) said to drive her away. Adam has zero desire to answer any of Billy's questions. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Of course Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), who has recently accepted a job working with Billy at Abbott Chancellor, happens upon the tense scene. She has said several times she has Billy's back, but what can she do here? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Adam loses his cool but so does Billy as the two look ready to take each other's heads off. Phyllis is trying to step in and calm things down (that must be a new feeling for her, right?) — will she succeed? Will anyone else help her here? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

The relationship between exes Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has been progressing nicely, even if Victoria is a bit nervous after a few failed relationships. But something seems to have her on edge. What is going on? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Victoria's look is definitely loaded her but it's hard to tell what has her going. Does she know what's happening with Billy? She has been worried about her father's plans for her ex-husband. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Is Victoria getting the play-by-play from Phyllis about what went down between Billy and her brother Adam? Victoria is far from being Team Adam and lately she's been doing what she can to try to protect Billy. Will she succeed? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com