Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For September 23: Feelings and A Fight

On Monday, September 23 episode of Young and Restless, spoilers reveal that Adam (Mark Grossman) loses his cool. Also, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) works to protect Billy (Jason Thompson). Lastly, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) encourages Sally (Courtney Hope) to play dirty. Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the action happening in Genoa City and click here if you want to see a first look at what’s coming up on all the soaps, including Y&R, this coming week.
Billy (Jason Thompson, r.) saw the way Chelsea high-tailed it out of Society and he wants to know what Adam (Mark Grossman) said to drive her away. Adam has zero desire to answer any of Billy's questions.
Of course Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), who has recently accepted a job working with Billy at Abbott Chancellor, happens upon the tense scene. She has said several times she has Billy's back, but what can she do here?
Adam loses his cool but so does Billy as the two look ready to take each other's heads off. Phyllis is trying to step in and calm things down (that must be a new feeling for her, right?) — will she succeed? Will anyone else help her here?
The relationship between exes Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has been progressing nicely, even if Victoria is a bit nervous after a few failed relationships. But something seems to have her on edge. What is going on?
Victoria's look is definitely loaded her but it's hard to tell what has her going. Does she know what's happening with Billy? She has been worried about her father's plans for her ex-husband.
Is Victoria getting the play-by-play from Phyllis about what went down between Billy and her brother Adam? Victoria is far from being Team Adam and lately she's been doing what she can to try to protect Billy. Will she succeed?
Sharon (Sharon Case) continues to be haunted by the bad side of herself in the form of Cameron (Linden Ashby). What will "he" talk her into doing next that could put everything and everyone she loves in danger?
