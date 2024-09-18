Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For September 19: Worry and Confrontations

On Thursday, September 19 episode of Young and Restless, spoilers reveal that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) strategizes with Billy (Jason Thompson). Also, Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic) give Lily (Christel Khalil) unsolicited advice. Lastly, Sharon (Sharon Case) covers her tracks. Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the action happening in Genoa City and click here if you want to find out even more about what is coming up on Y&R this week.
Lily (Christel Khalil) happens. upon her brother and cousin hanging out at Crimson Lights. Devon (Bryton James, c.) and Nate (Sean Dominic) could probably use an update on what she's doing about Billy at Abbott-Chancellor.
The men do seem to be all ears as Lily gives them an update. Will she share that she's going to work with Victor to get rid of Billy? If she does, it's a safe bet Nate will warn her against trusting The Mustache... and he would be right.
It's time for another strategy session about Sharon for Nick (Joshua Morrow) with daughters Mariah (Camryn Grimes, c.) and Faith (Reylynn Caster). Sharon was supposed to meet Nick at the house and that didn't happen.
Mariah seems to have found a place to check out. Will she find her mother hiding out, thanks to her seeing visions of Cameron?
Billy (Jason Thompson) doesn't look the slightest bit happy to see Lily at Crimson Lights. Will these two exes get into things right there in the middle of the coffeehouse?
Oh my, now Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is added to the mix. Has Lily just learned that Phyllis is the latest hire at Abbott-Chancellor? That will give her even more motivation to try to oust Billy from the company.
Where in the world is Sharon (Sharon Case) hiding out? The fact that she still sees Cameron (Linden Ashby) is not good and spells trouble. What will "he" talk her into doing next?
