Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For September 19: Worry and Confrontations

Lily (Christel Khalil) happens. upon her brother and cousin hanging out at Crimson Lights. Devon (Bryton James, c.) and Nate (Sean Dominic) could probably use an update on what she's doing about Billy at Abbott-Chancellor. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

The men do seem to be all ears as Lily gives them an update. Will she share that she's going to work with Victor to get rid of Billy? If she does, it's a safe bet Nate will warn her against trusting The Mustache... and he would be right. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

It's time for another strategy session about Sharon for Nick (Joshua Morrow) with daughters Mariah (Camryn Grimes, c.) and Faith (Reylynn Caster). Sharon was supposed to meet Nick at the house and that didn't happen. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Mariah seems to have found a place to check out. Will she find her mother hiding out, thanks to her seeing visions of Cameron? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Billy (Jason Thompson) doesn't look the slightest bit happy to see Lily at Crimson Lights. Will these two exes get into things right there in the middle of the coffeehouse? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Oh my, now Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is added to the mix. Has Lily just learned that Phyllis is the latest hire at Abbott-Chancellor? That will give her even more motivation to try to oust Billy from the company. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com