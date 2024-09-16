Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For September 17: Bonds and Awkwardness

Adam (Mark Grossman, l.) is spending some special time with his son. He wants only the best for Connor (Judah Mackey), but he doesn't always go about it the right way. Will things go smoothly? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

During their meal together, will Connor put his father on the hot seat about his relationship with Sally like he did his mother regarding her broken bond with Billy? Connor fears his OCD issues may have cost his parents their respective relationships but will he try to get them to reunite? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) pays Billy (Jason Thompson) a visit at work. Is she looking for another chance with the CEO? Billy seems pretty sure he can't deal with Adam being the one she turned to in her time of need. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Something in the sky seems to have captured the attention of Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James). The two look to be sharing a romantic stroll in the park together. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Whatever was in the sky couldn't hold their attention because these two only have eyes for each other. This romance is going strong and is a huge source of strength for both as they deal with family drama. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sharon (Sharon Case) spots Daniel (Michael Graziadei) at Crimson Lights and wants to talk with the young man who changed her life oh-so-many years ago. She has been making his life difficult with the way she's been flying off the handle. Will this conversation go better? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Oh boy, now that Sharon is having a vision of Cameron (Linden Ashby), will it cause her to go off the rails... again with Daniel? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) knows what she brings to any table and you can bet she has big plans to share with Billy. The question is — is she someone he will actually listen to? Because he hasn't been listening to others. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com