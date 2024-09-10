Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For September 11: Repercussions and Fantasy

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) confide in each other at Crimson Lights about their worries over Sharon. Mariah is on the case and ready to find out if her mother is really taking her bipolar meds. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) looks to be handing over her phone. Uh oh... that is the worst for a teen. Daniel (Michael Graziadei) must really be angry. Is this a punishment for her latest lie she's told her father? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Daniel meets with his sister Summer (Allison Lanier, l.) and his mom Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to discuss what's going on with Lucy. Will the ladies have good advice for him — or will Phyllis insist the blame is all Sharon's? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Faith (Reylynn Caster) talks with her dad about what her mom has been saying to Lucy and how she's been treating her. Will they figure out how to make things better? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Oh my. Looks like Faith is going against her mother's wishes and seeing Lucy. Will Lucy finally get to apologize the way she has wanted to and take responsibility for the accident the two were in? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Lucy looks heartbroken. Has Faith told her once again, in a way she finally really hears, that they can't be friends because of the age difference and her leaving for college shortly? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sharon looks plenty mad at Nick. She's wearing something completely different so is that ghost Cassie (also Camryn Grimes) observing the action? Did Sharon catch on to Mariah's plan to get to the truth or is this about something totally different? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Mother and daughter look to be having a very serious discussion. Sharon seems intent on explaining something to Mariah. What could be going on? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sharon still looks pretty intense about something while Nick calmly looks at her. What exactly is going on here? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Oh my! Is this another of Sharon's fantasies about Nick coming over and taking her in his arms? This one is getting pretty steamy. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Cameron (Linden Ashby) is still haunting Sharon, even as she tries to sleep. Why does she want him around? To give her permission to give in to her lesser angels? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com