Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For October 7: Bold Moves and Maneuvers

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford, c.) look almost stricken as they talk with Summer (Allison Lanier). Is she catching her folks up on the latest intel about Heather's death or is something else going on? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Kyle (Michael Mealor) as a Cheshire grin as he enjoys a drink. What has him looking so smug and self-satisfied? Is he thinking about besting Audra or is he thinking about a possible future with Claire? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

The look on Audra's (Zuleyka Silver) face shows she's not happy to see Kyle. Is she having to admit to Kyle that she's been fired? Does she know it was a power play on his part that made it happen? Surely she must. He may be cocky now but he may want to watch his back. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

At the Jazz Club, Claire (Hayley Erin) has some questions for Kyle, now that they've moved on from an employer-employee relationship to one where Kyle has kissed her. She wants to know about his past with Audra. Will he admit to her what transpired between them during his marriage to Summer? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Faith (Reylynn Caster) sure looks worried. Is she trying to track down her mother? Where could Sharon be. Teasers say that Sharon will be making a bold move. Is that why she's not home with her daughter? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Faith looks upset while Sharon (Sharon Case) looks surprised. Was Faith worried that her mom pulled another disappearing act? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sharon tries to comfort an exhausted Faith, who looks to be falling asleep on her mother's lap. What has Sharon done that has her seemingly calm... for the moment? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sally (Courtney Hope) enjoys some girl chat with Audra at Society. They have a lot to catch up on since Audra just got fired by Victor and Sally has pretty much ended things with Adam. Is it really over for those two? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com