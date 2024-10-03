Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For October 4: Sneaky Moves

Teasers say that Adam (Mark Grossman, c.) gives Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) some tough love. Does he try to get her to see that her relationship with Billy (Jason Thompson) is done and she needs to let him go? How will Billy react when he sees the way these two look at each other? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

This is an emotionally charged look that Sally (Courtney Hope) is giving the ex love of her life. Adam doesn't want to let her go but he seems to also be torn by his feelings for his son's mother. Sally has no interest in playing second fiddle to anyone. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford, l.) is talking with Summer (Allison Lanier) and Chance (Conner Floyd) and they seem to be giving her support. Now that word has spread of Heather's demise, questions of how that happened exactly have to be top of everyone's minds. Will Chance investigate? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Chance and Summer go to see a grieving Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Will Chance have the right words to help him or is he taking a different tact — wanting to help Daniel put together the missing pieces of what exactly happened to cause Heather's death? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

There are still a lot of big feelings between Billy and Chelsea, but the fact that she cheated on him with Adam seems to be a bridge too far for Billy. Is there any way he can get past this and allow himself to let Chelsea back into his heart? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sharon (Sharon Case) continues to conjure up Cameron (Linden Ashby) as her advisor during this trying time. She has completely spiraled out of control and needs to cover up what she did to Heather. Will she really take "his" advice? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Cameron is still haunting a traumatized Sharon, who is at Crimson Lights. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Phyllis doesn't seem to have the energy to deal with any of Sharon's antics at the moment. She's on her phone, probably checking on her son. Little does she know that his heartbreak was caused by Sharon. Or does Phyllis suspect this? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com