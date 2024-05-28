Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For May 29: Things Heat Up

Claire (Hayley Erin) and her mom continue to bond at their new home. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is still determined to get to know her daughter better and give her the best life possible after all their years apart. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Poor Billy (Jason Thompson) is going to get a shock from his mother during his call with Jill. She's been dropping a lot of bombs lately. What will this one have to do with? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Adam (Mark Grossman, standing) approaches Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) while she's supposed to be enjoying alone time with Billy at Crimson Lights. Does this have to do with Connor or could it be that favor he asked her to do for Sally? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott, r.) joins Victoria's new little family for a visit. Cole (J. Eddie Peck) still has a lot on his mind. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Nikki is a busy woman because she'll also be stopping by the Abbott mansion and visiting with Jack (Peter Bergman). It's a good bet these two have a lot to discuss now that Nikki is back from rehab. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Will Jack tell Nikki the hell his wife gave him about risking his sobriety to save Nikki? Or does Nikki spend this time with her ex thanking him for all he did for her when she was at her lowest? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Uh oh. Diane (Susan Walters) looks like she is once again angry with Jack about something. Does this have anything to do with Nikki's visit? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Something or someone certainly has caught the attention of Victoria, Claire and Cole. Could this be when Nikki arrives? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson, l.) is back on the scene and talking with Sally. Are these two getting their business back on track or is one of them pulling out for good? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com