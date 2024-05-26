Exclusive Young And Restless Preview: Will Jordan Escape Victor's Clutches?

Prison(er) Blues: Jordan (Colleen Zenk) gets crafty to break free from Victor (Eric Braeden).

While Cole and Michael discuss how to transport Jordan to prison, she attempts to gain their sympathy. “Jordan always thinks that she has the upper hand even when she doesn’t,” chuckles her portrayer, Colleen Zenk. “And that’s her fatal flaw, among others. She thinks she can still get out of this and that perhaps she can get Cole to help her.”

It quickly becomes clear to Jordan that Cole and Michael aren’t on the same page when it comes to the best course of action to take — and she sees that as an opportunity. Reports Zenk, “The wheels begin turning in Jordan’s head. She’s thinking, ’How can I use this dissension to my benefit?’ She knows that [dealing with Michael, the] family lawyer will be trouble, so she keeps trying to appeal to Cole with, ‘You’re my favorite nephew. You’re the good man that my sister raised you to be.’ You have to remember that Jordan is insane, so she will say whatever she needs to say to get out of the situation — and she knows how to manipulate.”

The basement gets even more crowded when Victor suddenly shows up. The titan becomes enraged at the sight of Cole and Michael and he angrily demands to know what’s going on. Jordan pleads with Cole and Michael to stick to their consciences, arguing that if they don’t help her get away from Victor, Newman will make sure she is never heard from again and her blood will be on their hands. “Victor is an egomaniac as well, and he thinks he can control this whole thing,” Zenk points out. “I don’t know when the last time that Victor had someone who was more on his level but he clearly has met his match in Jordan and she’s not giving up.”

Cole urges Victor not to blame Michael, then details to Victor how he put the pieces together about him holding Jordan hostage. He explains how he’d become suspicious because Victor was so blasé about Jordan’s body never being recovered, and then, once he found Jordan, he’d summoned Michael to ask for legal advice. A frantic Jordan jumps in by insisting that Cole and Michael will do the right thing and take her out the cell. Teases Zenk, “I actually think everybody’s frightened of what could happen next, especially if Nikki finds out about this.” After all, she notes, “Jordan knows how to use fear against people.”