Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For July 1: Family Ties and Twists

Summer (Allison Lanier, l.) and Claire (Hayley Erin) have been enduring a cold peace for the sake of the boy they both love, Harrison, but will the gloves come off here? Claire looks like she's trying to defend her actions once again while Summer seems to be closed off to the nanny who just so happens to be her cousin. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Will Kyle (Michael Mealor) play peacemaker between the two women better than his own father, Jack, did between Kyle and his mom, Diane? Hopefully no one is getting fired in this particular situation! Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Well, hello there! We imagine finding Alan (Christopher Cousins) at her door will be a welcomed surprise for Traci (Beth Maitland). The two have been spending more and more time together lately, even without Ashley being around. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Teasers say that Alan and Traci share a moment. It's about time Traci has something good happening in her life and perhaps a man like Alan is just the right one at the right time. Will sparks fly between these two? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Things aren't so warm and cordial over at Chancellor-Winters (though who knows how much longer it will even be called that). Devon is eyeing the partnership between Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) with suspicion even though he knows what the plan is. But is Lily following it? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Devon looks unhappy with Billy but that isn't anything new. Will he succeed in getting the Abbott scion out of his hair once and for all or will things go downhill fast, leaving them all stuck with each other? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Kyle certainly seems to have had a soft spot for Claire but did whatever go down between Summer and Claire put a damper on that support? Or will Claire have an answer that Kyle is willing to accept, even if his ex-wife isn't? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Alan seems to be trying to field all of Abby's (Melissa Ordway) questions. She's arrive in Paris to see her mom. Will Alan and Aunt Traci talk her out of it or make things easier for the mother and daughter to be reunited? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Abby and Traci share a moment together. Will Traci gently explain to her niece all that went down with her mother and Alan's twin, Martin? It was a shocking tale of how the twin impersonated his brother, her mother's friend, to take advantage and twist things in her head. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com