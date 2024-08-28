Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For August 29: Ghost and Confrontations

Faith (Reylynn Caster, l.) may be the one injured but she's more worried about how her mother is handling what's happened to her. She knows it brings up awful memories of what happened to Cassie for Sharon (Sharon Case). Nick (Joshua Morrow) is worried about them both. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Daniel (Michael Graziadei) leaves his daughter Lucy's side to check on Faith. This has to be bringing up a lot from the past for him as well, considering Cassie died because she had to drive him home when he was too drunk to drive. Now his daughter was the one drinking. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Faith and Nick seem oblivious to Sharon staring off at Cameron (Linden Ashby) as he talks with her, trying to get her to realize something. He wants her to give in to her darker aspects. Will she? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Nick tries to get through to Sharon because he's worried about her but she has Cameron in her ear as well. Will she admit to Nick she sees him or will she continue to keep him in the dark? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

You can bet Cameron is trying to lure Sharon to the dark side. Well, Cameron may be a manifestation of Sharon's dark side, so perhaps she wants to give in since she has conjured him up? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Devon is at Society taking a call. Is this business or pleasure — or was he looking for someone to come join him who could be considered as both? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Lily (Christel Khalil) joins Devon. Was this planned or was she simply coming to Society on her own? Will she tell him all about Billy trying to oust her from Abbott-Chancellor? And if she does, will Devon advise her to get out while the getting's good and join him at his company? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

It looks like Jack (Peter Bergman, c.) knows how this may be an awkward moment for his brother Billy (Jason Thompson, l.). Did Billy confide in his big brother about the issues he and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) are having? For his part, Connor (Judah Mackey) looks happy to see Billy. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com