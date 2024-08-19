Your account
TUNE-IN ALERT

Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For August 20: Confrontations Abound

By

Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com(2)

View gallery 11

On Tuesday, August 20 episode of Young and Restless, spoilers reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) backs Billy (Jason Thompson) into a corner. What will Billy do? Also, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) call a truce. Lastly, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) offers words of wisdom to Lily (Christel Khalil). Will Lily do as she advises? Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the action happening in Genoa City.

