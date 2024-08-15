Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For August 16 Awkward Meetings & Confrontations

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Sally (Courtney Hope) were excited to meet their respective partners in the park to support them as they deal with their son but they sure didn't expect to hear what they heard between the twosome. They did hear Chelsea and Adam admit their one night together, right? Or did they.... Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Connor's (Judah Mackey, c.) arrival probably puts everyone on their best behavior. Adam (Mark Grossman, r.) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan, r.) are probably surprised to find their other halves having arrived at Chancellor Park. Do they have any idea if Billy and Sally overheard them talking? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Chelsea and Adam aren't looking so much on the same page as they have been as they talk at Crimson Lights. Are they arguing about what happened or is Connor still the only person on their minds? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Summer (Allison Lanier, l.) doesn't seem to be taking to heart what Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) seems to be trying to tell her. The two are at Society but is Harrison the only thing on their minds or are they talking about Summer's romance with Chance too, perhaps? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are in Victor's office at Newman Enterprises. The patriarch (and in their case, the man behind the money in Glissade) has called them in to discuss things. Is this purely business or does it have to do with Summer's demand that Kyle kick Audra out of his life? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Audra may get some inspiration for her CEO dreams by standing in Victor's office. He certainly pulled off a lot of huge business triumphs from that very room. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Audra is almost always on guard around people but she seems to truly enjoy Nate's (Sean Dominic) company. Is he finding a way into her heart — a heart many in Genoa City didn't believe she actually possessed? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com