The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards: Winners List

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards air live tonight and Digest is updating this list of nominations with the winners as they happen. Keep checking back to this article to see which name or show gets bolded as the winner, as nominees from Bold and Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, Neighbours, The Bay and Young and Restless compete to win.

Lead Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, Bold and Beautiful)

Tamara Braun (Ava, Days of our Lives)

Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital)

Annika Noelle (Hope, Bold and Beautiful)

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Young and Restless) WINNER

Cynthia Watros (Nina, General Hospital)

Lead Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Eric Braeden (Victor, Young and Restless)

Scott Clifton (Liam, Bold and Beautiful)

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, Bold and Beautiful) WINNER

John McCook (Eric, Bold and Beautiful)

Eric Martsolf (Brady, Days of our Lives)

Directing For A Daytime Drama Series

The Bay

Bold and Beautiful

Days of our Lives

General Hospital WINNER

Young and Restless

Guest Performance In A Daytime Drama Series

Linden Ashby (Cameron, Young and Restless)

Ashley Jones (Bridget, Bold and Beautiful)

Alley Mills (Heather, General Hospital)

Guy Pearce (Mike Young, Neighbours)

Dick Van Dyke (Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux, Days of our Lives) WINNER

Writing For A Daytime Drama Series

The Bay

Bold and Beautiful

Days of our Lives

General Hospital WINNER

Young and Restless

Supporting Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, Bold and Beautiful)

Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, Days of our Lives)

Courtney Hope (Sally, Young and Restless) WINNER

Allison Lanier (Summer, Young and Restless)

Emily O’Brien (Gwen, Days of our Lives)

Supporting Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Robert Gossett (Marshall, General Hospital) WINNER

Bryton James (Devon, Young and Restless)

Wally Kurth (Justin, Days of our Lives)

A Martinez (Nardo, The Bay)

Mike Manning (Caleb, The Bay)

Daytime Drama Series

The Bay

Bold and Beautiful

Days of our Lives

General Hospital

Neighbours

Young and Restless