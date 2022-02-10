In 1977, RYAN’S HOPE’s Pat (Malcolm Groome) reeled when Delia (Ilene Kristen) told him she was pregnant with his child. Photo credit: ABC Photo Archives

ALL MY CHILDREN superduo Jenny (Kim Delaney) and Greg (Laurence Lau) wed in 1984. Photo credit: ABC

In 1989, Mason (Lane Davies, l.) had an out-of-body experience on SANTA BARBARA and traveled to heaven, where he encountered God — played by then-NBC Daytime Vice-President Brian Frons. Photo credit: New World Television

Shortly before tying the knot with Jamie (Laurence Lau) in 1989, pregnant ANOTHER WORLD bride Vicky learned that brother-in-law Jake, with whom she’d also been intimate, was not actually sterile.

Viki (Erika Slezak, r.) was devastated when daughter Megan (Jessica Tuck) succumbed to complications from lupus on ONE LIFE TO LIVE in 1992. Photo credit: ABC

In 1992, Holly (Maureen Garrett) was held hostage by her murderous fiancé, Daniel (David Bishins), on GUIDING LIGHT. Photo credit: CBS

In 2001, OLTL’s Todd (Roger Howarth) dumped Blair (Kassie DePaiva) at the altar, wrongly believing she’d cheated on him. Photo credit: ABC