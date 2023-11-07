Which Co-Star Do You Have the Longest Text Thread With?

Greg Rikaart (Leo, DAYS; Kevin, Y&R)
“Emily [O’Brien, Theresa], Peter [Porte, Dimitri] and I are on a group thread. That’s probably my longest. It’s gone on about a year and is very active. Emily and I actually had our own thread before Peter joined the party, when we all started working together. I have another one with [Y&R’s] Liz Hendrickson [Chloe] and Missy Egan [Chelsea] that’s been going on for seven or eight years easily.”
Heather Tom (Katie, B&B)
“I have a lot of long text threads with Jen Gareis [Donna] and with Donald [Diamont, Bill]. We all kind of hang, but probably Jen the most.”
Bryton James (Devon, Y&R)
“Christel [Khalil, Lily]. That one’s gone on for years.”
Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH)
“It’s a toss-up between Dom [Zamproga, Dante] and Jane [Elliot, Tracy]. Parenting little girls, past Habitat for Humanity builds with Dom, and Jane always checking in and offering an ear and great advice. I’m very lucky!”
Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH)
“It’s probably a tie between Avery [Pohl, Esme] and Eden [McCoy, Josslyn].”
Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS)
“Technically, it would be Dan [Feuerriegel, EJ], because that’s the first text message I ever got from anyone on the show. It’s been going on for a few years. It might not be the most active, but it’s definitely the longest.”
Photo credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images
Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B)
“It’s definitely not Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge]. He hates texting. He’ll be like, ‘Get me off of this group chat [laughs]!’ Now, as for the opposite of that, I’d say it is Annika [Noelle, Hope]. We text a lot.”
Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B)
“I’m going to say Scott Clifton [Liam], just because we’ve shared many a scene together throughout many years.”