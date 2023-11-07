Which Co-Star Do You Have the Longest Text Thread With?

Greg Rikaart (Leo, DAYS; Kevin, Y&R) “Emily [O’Brien, Theresa], Peter [Porte, Dimitri] and I are on a group thread. That’s probably my longest. It’s gone on about a year and is very active. Emily and I actually had our own thread before Peter joined the party, when we all started working together. I have another one with [Y&R’s] Liz Hendrickson [Chloe] and Missy Egan [Chelsea] that’s been going on for seven or eight years easily.” Photo credit: CBS

Heather Tom (Katie, B&B) “I have a lot of long text threads with Jen Gareis [Donna] and with Donald [Diamont, Bill]. We all kind of hang, but probably Jen the most.” Photo credit: CBS

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “Christel [Khalil, Lily]. That one’s gone on for years.” Photo credit: JPI

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) “It’s a toss-up between Dom [Zamproga, Dante] and Jane [Elliot, Tracy]. Parenting little girls, past Habitat for Humanity builds with Dom, and Jane always checking in and offering an ear and great advice. I’m very lucky!” Photo credit: ABC

Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) “It’s probably a tie between Avery [Pohl, Esme] and Eden [McCoy, Josslyn].” Photo credit: ABC

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) “Technically, it would be Dan [Feuerriegel, EJ], because that’s the first text message I ever got from anyone on the show. It’s been going on for a few years. It might not be the most active, but it’s definitely the longest.” Photo credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “It’s definitely not Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge]. He hates texting. He’ll be like, ‘Get me off of this group chat [laughs]!’ Now, as for the opposite of that, I’d say it is Annika [Noelle, Hope]. We text a lot.” Photo credit: JPI