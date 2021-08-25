In! Namesakes On B&B, what to expect when a character is expecting is that the resulting child will be named in honor of a previous character. Steffy (herself named after Forrester matriarch Stephanie) is the most addicted to this practice: daughter Kelly was named after Liam’s late mom; when she unwittingly adopted Hope’s baby, she dubbed her Phoebe, after her own late twin; and most recently, she gave her baby boy with Finn the name Hayes to honor her mom, Taylor (a most curious choice, considering that Taylor’s maiden name is Hamilton, and Hayes was the surname of her abusive ex- husband, Blake). Meanwhile, Bill and Katie’s son is William Spencer III; Rick and Maya, and Hope and Liam, named both of their baby girls (Beth and Lizzie) after the late Beth Logan; and Thomas and Caroline’s son, Douglas, was named to honor Stephanie (Douglas being her maiden name). By our calculations, not since Hope’s arrival in 2002 (!) was a baby’s moniker not plucked from an existing branch on the family tree. Photo credit: JPI

Out! Mannequins When B&B became the first U.S. series to resume production during the pandemic, it used mannequins, shot from behind, as stand-ins for human actors in scenes requiring close proximity. The technique soon made its way into storyline, inspiring one of the wildest tales in recent memory: Thomas hallucinating that the Hope For The Future mannequin was alive — and eager to advise him about how to land the real Hope — and when Liam spotted Thomas in a lip lock with the plastic version of his own wife, he mistook her for the real thing and hopped in the sack with Steffy, jeopardizing his marriage. But now that our favorite characters can once again safely kiss and make up, the mannequins have been retired — both on screen and off. Photo credit: JPI

In! Betrayals Loyalty is harder than ever to come by in the B&B universe. Just ask Eric, whose vow renewal ceremony with wife Quinn was derailed by the double whammy of discovering not only that she had cheated on him, but that the other man was the officiant, his trusted attorney and COO, Carter. Meanwhile, when Vinny’s desperate final act (dying by suicide to frame Liam as the cause of his death) was uncovered by Justin, who tried to delete the evidence that would have exonerated both Liam and Bill (Justin’s boss/best friend of many decades) in order to seize control of Spencer Publications. The power play went nuclear when he imprisoned Thomas — and when Bill found out that his most trusted ally had turned on him, it led to arguably the most epic platonic breakup in the show’s history. Photo credit: JPI

Out! Neutrals B&B got a major injection of color (and pattern, and texture) with the behind-the-scenes addition of renowned fashion designer Erica Pelosini to its styling team, and her eye for bold clothing choices was immediately evident. Good-bye, boring beige, pale pinks and basic black! Pelosini’s influence has ensured that high-end, cutting-edge garments are the new normal for the show’s fictional designers and fashionistas — and whether they loved or loathed a particular outfit, B&B fans have been light- ing up Twitter with lively “color” commentary! Photo credit: JPI