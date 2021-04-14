These daytime stars all made their debuts in April

Roger Howarth (ex-Franco, GH) slipped into his first soap skin, LOVING’s Kent, in 1992. Also pictured: Laura Wright ( Carly, GH) as Ally. Photo credit: ABC

Bryan R. Dattilo (pictured with Deborah Adair, then-Kate) made his DAYS debut as Lucas in 1993. Photo credit: NBC

B&B’s Jennifer Gareis (Donna, r.) was introduced as Y&R’s Grace in 1997. Also pictured: Camryn Grimes as Cassie and Nick Scotti as Tony. Photo credit: JPI

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B), a triple Daytime Emmy winner, first appeared as GH’s Dillon in 2003. Also pictured: Lindze Letherman as Georgie. Photo credit: ABC

B&B star Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter,r.) joined the GL ranks in 2006 as Remy. Also pictured: Tom Pelphrey as Jonathan. Photo credit: PGP