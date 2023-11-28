THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS's Surprise Offspring

Keemo Volien Abbott In 1994, Paul and Christine traveled to Vietnam to track down Keemo, the son Chris’s new friend, Luan had been forced to abandon when she fled her native country. Soon, much to the surprise of both men, it was revealed that Keemo (Phillip Moon) was the product of Luan’s wartime romance with Jack (Peter Bergman). Father and son forged a sometimes uneasy relationship but were on good terms when Keemo left Genoa City following Luan’s death in 1996. Off-screen, the pair became estranged, and Keemo died from a heart attack in 2022. Photo credit: Eddie Garcia

Cassie Newman Sharon (Sharon Case) secretly gave birth to a daughter when she was 16 and gave the newborn up for adoption. In 1997, Sharon grew close to bestie Grace’s adorable 6-year-old “cousin”, Cassie (Camryn Grimes), but Grace finally confessed that the tot was really the daughter Sharon gave up. Sharon had to battle Alice, the adoptive and neglectful mother, for custody. Realizing Cassie would be better off with Sharon and Nick, Alice surrendered her parental rights. In 2005, Cassie tragically died at the age of 14 from injuries sustained in a car accident. Photo credit: John Paschal/JPI

Mackenzie Browning In 1999, Katherine befriended runaway teen Mackenize (Ashley Bashioum), who showed a letter from her mother, Amanda, which included details of a relationship with Kay’s son, Brock (Beau Kazer). La Chancellor deduced that Mackenzie was her granddaughter and happily informed her of their connection. Brock had been traveling the world for humanitarian missions and was elated to meet his new daughter when he came home from India. After a failed marriage with J.T., Mackenzie now lives in Washington D.C. with their two kids and Brock is still involved with his good works. (THE SHOW HAS NEVER WRITTEN IN BEAU’S DEATH) Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/JPI

Tucker McCall In 2009, a majority of Chancellor Industries was taken over by the very sneaky Tucker (then-Stephen Nichols). who revealed to Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) that he was the baby she had given up for adoption and he was out for revenge. Mother and son engaged in personal and corporate attacks but before Tucker left Genoa City in 2013, they made amends. Off camera, Katherine and husband Murphy visited Tucker in Hong Kong, where they shared a cordial dinner before she passed away in her sleep that night. Tucker is currently trying to unseat Jill as CEO of his mother’s company, now known as Chancellor-Winters, which is also owned by his son, Devon. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

Ronan Malloy In 2010, FBI agent Ronan Malloy (Jeff Branson) went undercover as a bad cop to help clean up the corruption in the GCPD. Federal prosecutor Christine was in on the plan, fully aware of one huge secret: Ronan was the baby boy stolen from her best friend, Nina (Tricia Cast) right after his birth in 1986. Without Nina’s knowledge, Ronan shot and “killed” her other son, Chance, also a policeman, in a set-up to fool their crooked superiors. Nina was horrified of her son’s death, especially after learning that Ronan was her long-lost child. When Christine explained the truth, Nina finally had that overdue reunion with Ronan. They shared a (mostly) congenial relationship and he moved to Washington D.C. in 2012. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

Dylan McAvoy In 2013, Nikki and Paul (Doug Davidson) searched for her firstborn, who Nikki believed had been sired by cult leader Ian Ward. They discovered that Dylan (Steve Burton) was her son. Dylan tracked down the despicable Ian, who caused havoc for him and the Newmans. When Paul was critically injured, it was discovered that he was Dylan’s bio dad, so he donated a portion of his liver to save Paul’s life. Paul and Nikki both embraced Dylan, and were devastated when he had to enter Witness Protection in 2017. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com