The Chronicles Of BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL's Thorne

1987-89 Originally played by Clayton Norcross (far l.), Thorne married Caroline (Joanna Johnson) while she was on the rebound from his brother, Ridge (then-Ronn Moss). When they divorced, he dated Donna. Photo credit: CBS

1989-96 Jeff Trachta assumed the role, and Thorne shifted into a romance with Bobbie Eakes's Macy. They married twice during this time span. In 1996, Thorne left to perform in Grease on Broadway and was gone for four months. After Thorne returned to Los Angeles, the show decided to take the character into another direction; Trachta’s last day was December 9. Photo credit: CBS

1996-2013 On December 10, 1996, Winsor Harmon made his debut as Thorne. He married Macy for the final time in 2000 and romanced Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) before tying the knot with Darla in 2004. That same year, they welcomed daughter Aly. After being widowed in 2006, he almost wed Taylor. They split, seemingly for good, in 2012, the same year Thorne mourned the death of his mother, Stephanie. In 2013, a now older Aly returned from school; she and Thorne moved in with Eric. Photo credit: John Paschal/JPI

2014 Viewers learned that Thorne was living in Paris and working at Forrester International — and that he was trysting with Taylor (then-Hunter Tylo)! They returned to L.A. to inform Aly (Ashlyn Pearce) of their rekindled romance, then headed back to the City of Lights. Later that year, Taylor came home and reported that she and Thorne had split. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

2015 Thorne came home and was devastated when Aly died during a confrontation with Steffy. He then returned to Paris. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

2016 Thorne visited from Paris on the occasion of father Eric’s (John McCook) wedding to Quinn and supported his father through a health crisis. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

2017-19 Now played by Ingo Rademacher, Thorne when he rejoined the family business in L.A., flirted with Brooke and clashed with Ridge. Thorne married Katie (Heather Tom) after encouraging her to seek full custody of Will, but the marriage was ultimately annulled and he returned to Paris. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com