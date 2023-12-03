The Chronicles Of BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL's Thorne

With Winsor Harmon poised to return to B&B as Thorne, we take a look back at his comings and goings through the years, as well as the different faces who’ve played him.
1987-89
Originally played by Clayton Norcross (far l.), Thorne married Caroline (Joanna Johnson) while she was on the rebound from his brother, Ridge (then-Ronn Moss). When they divorced, he dated Donna.
Photo credit: CBS
1989-96
Jeff Trachta assumed the role, and Thorne shifted into a romance with Bobbie Eakes's Macy. They married twice during this time span. In 1996, Thorne left to perform in Grease on Broadway and was gone for four months. After Thorne returned to Los Angeles, the show decided to take the character into another direction; Trachta’s last day was December 9.
Photo credit: CBS
1996-2013
On December 10, 1996, Winsor Harmon made his debut as Thorne. He married Macy for the final time in 2000 and romanced Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) before tying the knot with Darla in 2004. That same year, they welcomed daughter Aly. After being widowed in 2006, he almost wed Taylor. They split, seemingly for good, in 2012, the same year Thorne mourned the death of his mother, Stephanie. In 2013, a now older Aly returned from school; she and Thorne moved in with Eric.
Photo credit: John Paschal/JPI
2014
Viewers learned that Thorne was living in Paris and working at Forrester International — and that he was trysting with Taylor (then-Hunter Tylo)! They returned to L.A. to inform Aly (Ashlyn Pearce) of their rekindled romance, then headed back to the City of Lights. Later that year, Taylor came home and reported that she and Thorne had split.
Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com
2015
Thorne came home and was devastated when Aly died during a confrontation with Steffy. He then returned to Paris.
Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com
2016
Thorne visited from Paris on the occasion of father Eric’s (John McCook) wedding to Quinn and supported his father through a health crisis.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
2017-19
Now played by Ingo Rademacher, Thorne when he rejoined the family business in L.A., flirted with Brooke and clashed with Ridge. Thorne married Katie (Heather Tom) after encouraging her to seek full custody of Will, but the marriage was ultimately annulled and he returned to Paris.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
2022
When Brooke dreamed about the men in her life, Thorne — once again played by Harmon — appeared to tell her how much he cherished their time together.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
