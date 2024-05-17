The Bold And The Beautiful's Paternity Puzzlers

Eric/Brooke/Ridge In 1992, while Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) was married to Eric, she had a passionate encounter with his son/her ex, Ridge (then-Ronn Moss). Mr. and Mrs. Forrester went their separate ways and when Brooke discovered she was with child, she realized that both her soon-to-be ex and his son were candidates for the role of bio dad. As Brooke held onto the hope that her baby would turn out to be Ridge's, Sheila worried that her burgeoning relationship with Eric would be threatened if he turned out to be the baby daddy. When a DNA test was ordered up in 1993, after Brooke gave birth to a baby girl (Bridget), Sheila sent her lackey, Mike, to make sure the results indicated that Ridge was the father. However, Mike botched the mission and was left confused after mixing up the blood samples. Brooke was overjoyed that Ridge was named the father but years later, another paternity test proved Eric was Bridget's pop after all. Photo credit: CBS

Rick/Amber/Raymond In 1998, gold-digger Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz) set her sights on rich-boy Rick Forrester, her babysitting charge. After he lost his virginity to her, Amber hooked up with former high-school pal Raymond (Usher Raymond), and when she learned she was pregnant, she had no idea who the father was. Amber concealed this from Rick, announcing that she was having his baby, and they tied the knot even though the expectant mom knew Raymond could be the father. Amber visited her mom, Tawny, and explained her predicament. Amber went into labor and a midwife helped to deliver the baby, who was tragically stillborn. A devastated Amber then agreed to Tawny’s plan to pass off her cousin Becky’s baby boy as Eric Forrester III. The ruse worked until Becky wanted her baby back and Amber had to confess her deception to Rick, which bought her a one-way ticket to the curb. Photo credit: John Paschal/JPI

In 2003, Brooke believed Ridge had been killed on their honeymoon and in her grief, she hopped in the sack with his half brother, Nick (Jack Wagner). Brooke was thrilled when Ridge soon turned up alive, but was distraught when she discovered she was pregnant. A prenatal DNA test declared that Nick was the father of Brooke’s son, so she annulled her marriage to Ridge. Still, Brooke was unable to go through with marrying Nick and she reunited with Ridge, who promised he would love her little boy as his own. After Ridge helped Brooke deliver her baby in 2004, the duo got a huge surprise when Nick (who had only recently found this out himself) delivered the news that a second paternity test proved that Ridge was the bio dad, after all. A delighted Brooke and Ridge named their son Ridge Forrester, Jr. (R.J.) and got hitched again. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/JPI

Eric/Stephanie/Massimo When former college beau Massimo Marone (Joseph Mascolo) moved to L.A. in 2002, Stephanie (Susan Flannery) recalled their intense romance and how, after they had unprotected sex, she was relieved not to have become pregnant. Shortly after, Stephanie had fallen for Eric Forrester and when she learned she was pregnant after they made love, she assumed only he could be responsible. They went on to marry and after son Ridge was born, they welcomed more children. Stephanie was aghast when Ridge's bloodwork indicated that he wasn't biologically related to Eric, which meant he was Massimo’s son! She came clean with Mass but swore him to secrecy. Marone stayed mum but when he secretly started playing games to push Ridge toward the truth, Stephanie nipped that in the bud by confessing everything to Eric, who was devastated as was Ridge, to whom Massimo spilled the paternity beans in 2003. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/JPI

Bill/Liam/Thorne In 2010, Liam Cooper (Scott Clifton, c.) came to L.A. after the death of his mom, Kelly, a former fashion model, who advised her son to find his father at Forrester Creations, where she used to work. At the fashion house, Liam approached Thorne (Winsor Harmon), who fondly recalled dating Kelly until she suddenly left town. When Liam shared that he could be a Forrester, Thorne was excited by prospect of having another child and was eager to accept Liam, but there was one last hurdle to jump: Bill Spencer also dated Kelly. The reaction from Bill that he could have a son was the polar opposite from Thorne’s; Spencer accused Liam of being after his money. Liam was offended, and was far from pleased when a DNA test administered by Dr. Steele (l.) showed that Bill was indeed his bio dad. Eventually, father and son accepted each other. Photo credit: sean Smith/jpistudios.com