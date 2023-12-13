Ten Years Of Thorsten Kaye's Ridge On BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

2013 Ridge returns to Los Angeles after a year-long stint in Paris and declares his intent to win Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) back. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

2014 While wooing Brooke, Ridge bonds with her sister, Katie (Heather Tom), over their shared love of poetry. Katie feigns a heart attack at Ridge and Brooke’s wedding and declares her love for him. Ridge and Katie get together and Ridge proposes, but jets off to Abu Dhabi to stop Brooke from marrying Bill. On orders from Bill, Justin dumps Ridge out of a helicopter into the Persian Gulf, which cost him his ability to draw. Caroline, his muse, helps him design again. An attraction develops between them despite his engagement to Katie and her marriage to Rick. Ridge forces Bill to admit to his role in the chopper incident. Katie breaks things off with Ridge over his pull to Caroline. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

2015 Ridge and Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) officially get together and wed in Malibu. After the “I do’s”, Ridge reveals to his bride that he’d had a vasectomy behind her back, and she is forced to admit that she is pregnant by Thomas as a result of a one-night stand. Ridge wrests the CEO throne at Forrester back from Rick. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

2016 With Ridge by her side, Caroline gives birth to Douglas, who they pass off as Ridge’s biological son. Eventually, the truth comes out, and Ridge breaks up with Caroline so that she and Thomas (then-Pierson Fodé) can raise Douglas together. Ridge works to gain a controlling interest in Forrester, infuriating Eric. Ridge woos Brooke away from Bill, and joins his family in condemning Eric’s relationship with, and eventual marriage to, Quinn. After proposing to Brooke, Ridge starts flirting with Quinn. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

2017 Ridge and Quinn (Rena Sofer) embark on an emotional and physical affair, and Brooke ends their engagement after spying Ridge a lip lock with his stepmother. Sheila manipulates Eric into thinking that Ridge took advantage of Quinn; Eric disowns Ridge. Brooke and Ridge reunite (again). Thorne returns, angling for Ridge’s job. Photo credit: ChrisD/jpistudios.com

2018 Ridge and Brooke remarry. Ridge fights with Bill, who has been relentlessly pursuing Steffy. When Bill is shot, Ridge is arrested, but Taylor is ultimately revealed as the assailant. Ridge and Brooke’s latest marriage is tested when they disagree about their feuding daughters, Steffy (his) and Hope (hers). Ridge helps Katie get custody of Will by bribing the judge, further angering Brooke, who kisses Bill. Ridge and Thorne confront Bill, and Ridge pushes him over a balcony. Bill opts not to press charges. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

2019 Ridge and Brooke support Hope when baby Beth is presumed dead. After Beth is returned to Hope, the couple fights over Thomas’s involvement in the baby drama. Ridge fumes at his wife’s possible involvement when Thomas falls off a cliff. They separate and divorce when Ridge takes Thomas’s side. Ridge and Shauna (Denise Richards) kiss. Photo credit: XJJOHNSON/jpistudios.com

2020 Ridge and Brooke reunite, but when Brooke’s latest kiss with Bill is exposed, Ridge drunkenly marries Shauna in Las Vegas. He tries to go through with a formal wedding to Shauna but can’t bring himself to do it and is appalled to learn that Shauna and Quinn had been in cahoots to keep him and Brooke apart. He reunites with Brooke. Ridge is devastated when Thomas has a brain bleed, and Brooke supports him through Thomas’s recovery. When Steffy becomes addicted to her painkillers, Ridge helps stage an intervention. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

2021 Ridge suspects Quinn and Carter are having an affair and hires Justin to expose them, but Eric stands by his wife. Taylor (Krista Allen, far l., with Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy and Matthew Atkinson as Thomas) returns to town in December. Sheila returns to ruin everything, and on New Year’s Eve swipes Brooke’s non-alcoholic drink with champagne, leading her to kiss Deacon. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

2022 Taylor comes between Ridge and Brooke, who are also dealing with Deacon, Sheila and Thomas’s manipulations. Thomas uses Douglas to break up Brooke and Ridge and calls Child Protective Services on himself, using an app to make his voice sound like Brooke’s. Believing Brooke had made the call, Ridge dumps her and nearly married Taylor, but the truth comes out about Thomas’s manipulations, and Ridge ends things with Taylor when he found out she’d decided to keep mum about their son’s misdeeds. He skips town, and in a surprise twist, Brooke and Taylor both agree they don’t need Ridge and become friends! Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com