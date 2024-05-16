Patrick Mulcahey Out As General Hospital Head Writer

Patrick Mulcahey is out at GH as co-head writer.

On January 22, Soap Opera Digest broke the news that Patrick Mulcahey and Elizabeth Korte had been appointed as the new head writers of General Hospital, replacing the team of Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor, which had been in place since 2019. Digest can confirm that Mulcahey is no longer on the head-writing team at GH, news that was first reported by BuzzWorthy Radio. Material crafted by the Mulcahey/Korte team will air through mid-summer, a source at the show shares.

The source adds, “There will be more news to share at a later date as to the composition of the new writing team.”

As eagle-eyed fans noticed when his name aired in the credits earlier this week, Van Etten is once again on the show’s writing staff and is serving as a breakdown writer.

Mulcahey has been associated with GH at multiple times during his storied daytime career, beginning as a script writer in 1996. From 1998-99, he served as associate head writer and breakdown writer. A highly respected scribe in the soap world, his first stint in the genre was in 1979 when he served as an associate writer at Search For Tomorrow. In 1980, he moved to Texas, and worked as a script writer until exiting in 1981. Guiding Light appointed him head writer in 1982; he then worked as a member of Loving‘s writing team from 1983-84. Mulcahey then moved over to Santa Barbara, where from 1984-90 he worked as a writer and story editor. He made his way back to GL in 1992, where he remained until 1994 in various positions (script writer, breakdown writer, and in his final year, co-head writer). When he left GH after his 1996-2005 run on the writing team, B&B tapped him as a script writer and story consultant, but he opted to leave in 2019. At the time, he told Digest that despite his departure from B&B, “my love for TV persists, and for soaps.”

Stay tuned for more news about GH’s head writer transition.