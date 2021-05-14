Y&R’s Hunter King (Summer) talks about her new, shorter ’do.
How did you decide on your new look? “I had extensions in for the past year and I just wanted to give my hair a break and get it back to being healthy! It feels so nice having short hair!”
Do you feel this hairdo represents a change in Summer’s life/attitude? “I hadn’t thought of this before, but now that you mentioned it, I guess it can represent a new phase of Summer’s life. Kind of why I decided to cut it, too. Time for a change!”
What did you first think of the results and what have been the reactions from your co-stars? “At first, I was really nervous, but I’ve quickly grown to love it! My hair was like a security blanket for me and I think I needed to change it up. So far, everyone’s been super-sweet and telling me they like it.”
What Delon de Metz (Zende, B&B) likes to see in Zende's closet. “A blue Balenciaga suit, almost like a cobalt or steel blue — that was really cool. And I was not so comfortable at the outset with these high-waisted Jil Sander pants, which I think may have been in Tanner’s [Novlan, Finn] wardrobe, and I think I may have stolen them from him, but I put them on and was like, ‘These pants are really damn cool.’ ”
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
What Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) likes to see in Thomas' closet. “I actually really enjoy, from a fashion perspective, a lot of the bomber jackets that Thomas wears. They are not necessarily something I would have chosen for myself but I wore a few of them on the show and found they’re actually very functional because they’ve got so many zippers and pockets, but they’re also fashionable. They’re cool. You could wear it with a button- up shirt and slacks or you could wear it with jeans and a T-shirt. It kind of goes with everything.”
Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) took advantage of GH’s pandemic production shutdown last year to experiment with his facial hair. “I started growing a beard through the sheer force of, ‘Why not?’ ” he explains. “When you have a job where your hair always kind of has to be a certain way, your facial hair always kind of has to be a certain way, the second that is taken away from you, for some reason, for me that manifested as, ‘I want to turn into a barbarian!’ I don’t know why — probably something I should see a shrink about — but yeah, when I had months of not needing to look a certain way, I thought, ‘Let’s see if I can grow an actual beard!’ It was super- fun, but by the time we came back to work, I was ready to get rid of it. It kind of ran its course and did its thing [laughs]. Once my wife [Lauren] was complaining about there being food in it, I knew, ‘Okay, it’s time!’ And I enjoyed my clean-shaven face shortly thereafter.” When the time to shave it off arrived, “Lauren shaved the majority, like 90 percent of it, and then once it was mostly gone, I kind of did my normal thing with the razor. She was kind of sad to see it go, I think, but her reaction to seeing me without it was really sweet. I think she likes me without it!”