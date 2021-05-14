Y&R’s Hunter King (Summer) talks about her new, shorter ’do. How did you decide on your new look? “I had extensions in for the past year and I just wanted to give my hair a break and get it back to being healthy! It feels so nice having short hair!” Do you feel this hairdo represents a change in Summer’s life/attitude? “I hadn’t thought of this before, but now that you mentioned it, I guess it can represent a new phase of Summer’s life. Kind of why I decided to cut it, too. Time for a change!” What did you first think of the results and what have been the reactions from your co-stars? “At first, I was really nervous, but I’ve quickly grown to love it! My hair was like a security blanket for me and I think I needed to change it up. So far, everyone’s been super-sweet and telling me they like it.” Photo credit: Instagram

What Delon de Metz (Zende, B&B) likes to see in Zende's closet. “A blue Balenciaga suit, almost like a cobalt or steel blue — that was really cool. And I was not so comfortable at the outset with these high-waisted Jil Sander pants, which I think may have been in Tanner’s [Novlan, Finn] wardrobe, and I think I may have stolen them from him, but I put them on and was like, ‘These pants are really damn cool.’ ” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

What Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) likes to see in Thomas' closet. “I actually really enjoy, from a fashion perspective, a lot of the bomber jackets that Thomas wears. They are not necessarily something I would have chosen for myself but I wore a few of them on the show and found they’re actually very functional because they’ve got so many zippers and pockets, but they’re also fashionable. They’re cool. You could wear it with a button- up shirt and slacks or you could wear it with jeans and a T-shirt. It kind of goes with everything.” Photo credit: JPI