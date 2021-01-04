Star Style

Since Sally Spectra migrated from Los Angeles (B&B) to Genoa City (Y&R), her portrayer, Courtney Hope, is overjoyed with the fashions that are more conducive to the chilly Midwest temps. “I love it,” she reports. “I was born in Michigan and raised in Texas, where there are seasons, and I just love the colder months. When I went for my first fitting and saw the sweaters, jackets and coats, I was like, ‘Bring it on.’ I’m not really a summer person but I wore a lot of summer clothes when I was on BOLD, which was still fun because it expanded my personal perspective. I love my wardrobe on Y&R so much!” Photo credit: JPI

Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS) is growing out her bob. "I really loved the short hair," she says. "It was really fun. I wish I had done it years ago. So many people started chopping their hair off and it's the same haircut, and I was like, 'Wait a minute, I think I started this trend. Now everyone else is doing it. Now I'm going to grow my hair back again.' And rudely enough, when it started getting longer, I said to my husband [Grant Turnbull], 'Honey, I'm growing my hair out again,' and he said, 'Oh, thank God. I hated that haircut [laughs],' and I was like, 'What?' He's like, 'Yeah, no. I was not a fan but I couldn't tell you that.' And I guess that's love? So now it's just sort of like a tiny bit longer than shoulder length, and I'm like, 'Oh, I haven't had this length before either, so this is kind of cool.' It's longer but it's not long by any means yet, so it's good. It's grown-up Chloe. It will never be as long as it used to be. I don't even know if I could grow it that long again."

Delon de Metz's (Zende, B&B) personal style is in transition. "It fluctuates right now," he explains. "It took me a bit too long to get into this mode because for so long in Los Angeles, I was walking around in jeans and I'm like, 'It's too hot to wear jeans almost always in the city, unless it's winter at nighttime.' I am pretty much head-to-toe in linen now. I feel like Sean Connery '60s vacation. That's what I would peg my style as, like I pretty much always should be out in the heat. My closet is full of heavy coats and heavy clothes that I have not been able to make use of, unless I go back to New York. They're just gathering dust here in L.A. and I have to redo everything with all of these heavy jeans and leather jackets and things that are really not applicable. I'm really surprised you don't see more people walking around in looser clothing. I feel like if New York is a city for suits — a suited city — I feel Los Angeles should be linen more or less year-round."