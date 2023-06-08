Social Snaps

GH’s Evan Hofer (Dex) and Eden McCoy (Josslyn) hammed it up.
Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) hit the road with his cup of Joe.
“My baby, Teddy, behaving perfectly while getting a new pair of designer shoes! ❤️🐴,” Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS) enthused.
GH’s Josh Swickard (Chase, l.) and Michael Easton (Finn) were in a New York state of mind.
Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) was a guest on Maurice Benard’s (Sonny, GH) STATE OF MIND.
Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, DAYS) celebrated his pooch Domino’s 12th birthday.
B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) celebrated their son Jones’s 1st birthday, with daughter Poppy providing an assist.
Dinner-date night for alums Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS), wife Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS), Mario Lopez (ex-Christian, B&B) and his wife, Courtney.
Jessica Collins (ex-Avery, Y&R et al) hit the town with husband Michael.