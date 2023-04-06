B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) brought daughter Poppy, 3, to her first Dodgers game.
Y&R’s Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, r.) was on hand to celebrate co-star Melissa Ordway’s (Abby) country-themed 40th birthday bash.
Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail, DAYS) took part in the 5th annual #hikeforhaitichallenge, attended by Blake Berris (ex-Nick), and his son, Lir, 3.
DAYS’s Lauren Koslow (Kate) took a walk with her pup, Petey.
“Catching up with old friends & celebrating a win for @boldandbeautifulcbs at The Hauding Awards last night!” posted Jennifer Gareis (Donna, r.), with Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke). “This award ceremony recognizes both TV & Film and at a global level.”
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) and her son, Jameson, 7, dined on pizza.
Cady McClain (Jennifer, DAYS) got glammed up for a party.
Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS) enjoyed the sunshine.
ONE LIFE TO LIVE pals and former co-stars Brittany Underwood (Langston, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) and Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr) hung out with Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon, GH)
McKenzie Westmore (ex-Sheridan, PASSIONS) struck a pose.