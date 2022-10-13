GH’s Tabyana Ali (Trina) and Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) shared a selfie. Photo credit: Instagram

“Love spending nights with my TV Mamma @catherinebach [ex-Anita, r.]!” enthused Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea). Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) showed they’re rooting for the home team — the Dodgers — in the MLB playoffs. “Two passionate fans!” they enthused. “Go, Dodgers, go! Win or lose, we love ‘em so!” Photo credit: Twitter

“Came to lend a hand this morning at the Hollywood Community Cleanup 2022. Good to feel like part of the solution,” reported Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH), with wife Cady McClain (Jennifer, DAYS). Photo credit: Instagram

“This happened today,” posted Rebecca Budig (ex-Greenlee, ALL MY CHILDREN et al). “Does everyone else feel like he is reverse aging? Love seeing you @cameronmathison [Drew, GH; ex-Ryan, AMC].” Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) celebrated husband Dave Sanov’s retirement from the California Highway Patrol after 27 years on the job. “Can’t wait for the next chapter in our lives,” she posted. Photo credit: Instagram

Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS) took the opportunity to take a puppy-love filled nap. Photo credit: Instagram

Michael Blake Kruse (Rory, GH) spent some time in Mars Hill, NC for a wedding. Photo credit: Instagram