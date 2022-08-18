Chavez

“Friends who dive together thrive together,” reported GH’s Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, l.).

“Today is the day! Jojo has her first day at Preschool!! Where has the time gone ??” marveled Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R), with hubby Rob Meder.

James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS) celebrated his birthday with son, Jed, and wife, Lissa.

“Ran in to this handsome devil @piersonfode [ex-Thomas, B&B] at the @wingmanmagazine photo shoot,” reported B&B’s Sean Kanan (Deacon). “Can someone get me a damn Apple box!”

Tracey Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) was horsing around.

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) enjoyed a day on the lake.

Jophielle Love (Violet, GH) had a peachy day.

“A Family Photo Saturday,” Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) captioned this shot with daughter Natalia, 12, and son Jameson, 6.

Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby) and Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) spent the day at the beach with their daughters Sophie, 4, and Olivia, 6.

