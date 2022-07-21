social

Credit: Instagram

Social Snaps
Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) held son, Jones, upon the baby’s discharge from the hospital.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Once Upon A Time in Scotland,” shared Brandon Barash (ex-Jake, DAYS) from his travels.

Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Bonnie Burroughs (Gladys) and niece, Shelby, met Hugh Jackman after taking in a performance of The Music Man on Broadway.

Photo credit: Instagram

Galen Gering (Rafe, DAYS) posed with wife Jenna and sons Jensen (second from r.), 14, and Dillon, 16.

Photo credit: Instagram

“A day I will never ever forget,” posted Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH). “The Old Course at St Andrews is an almost spiritual place for golfers. It’s a course I have dreamed about playing since I was 10 years old and watched Jack Nicklaus win The Open Championship there.”

Photo credit: Instagram

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) felt the love from daughters Sophie and Olivia

Photo credit: Instagram

Tanisha Harper (Jordan, GH) vacationed in Italy.

Photo credit: Instagram

Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B) logged some time at the beach with husband Aaron Phypers.

Photo credit: Instagram

Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) celebrated his birthday with some hand-drawn art from his kids, Dylan and Sebella.

Photo credit: Instagram

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) held girlfriend Terann Hilow close.

Photo credit: Instagram

