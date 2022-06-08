Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) hit the road with his son, Christian. Photo credit: Instagram

It wouldn’t be taco Tuesday without Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) enjoying one with her daughter, Megan. Photo credit: Instagram

Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) spent the day on the beach. Photo credit: Instagram

Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R) posted this picturesque photo after a bike ride. Photo credit: Instagram

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) captioned this shot, “hazy daze in the east,” while visiting his hometown of Boston. Photo credit: Instagram

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) had her hands full with her four-legged friends. Photo credit: Instagram

“This beauty right here… she’s EVERYTHING. More to come about Moë,” Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS) enthused. Photo credit: Instagram

Steve Burton (ex-Jason, GH et al) and daughter Brooklyn attended her daddy-daughter dance. Photo credit: Instagram