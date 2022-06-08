Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) hit the road with his son, Christian.
It wouldn’t be taco Tuesday without Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) enjoying one with her daughter, Megan.
Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) spent the day on the beach.
Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R) posted this picturesque photo after a bike ride.
Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) captioned this shot, “hazy daze in the east,” while visiting his hometown of Boston.
Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) had her hands full with her four-legged friends.
“This beauty right here… she’s EVERYTHING. More to come about Moë,” Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS) enthused.
Steve Burton (ex-Jason, GH et al) and daughter Brooklyn attended her daddy-daughter dance.
Eva La Rue (ex-Celeste, Y&R et al) and her daughter, Kaya, made the scene at a Platinum Jubilee Viewing party in London.