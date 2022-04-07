“You never know what’s gonna happen from one second to the next when you have @tristanrogers73 [Robert, GH, r.] on @mbstateofmind @youtube,” reported GH’s Maurice Benard (Sonny).
Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) posed with her pups.
Real-life pals Tina Huang (Melinda, DAYS, l.) and Karla Mosley (ex-Maya, B&B) had a date night with significant others Mickey Pentecost (l.) and John Rogers.
“Loving the life I live!” enthused B&B’s Kimberlin Brown (Sheila). “This trip has been so magical. I strongly recommend exploring when you have the time to do it.”
Victoria Konefal (Ciara, DAYS) was dressed to the nines for the Grammy Awards. “I got to experience a room with such talent and inspiration. Goosebumps the entire night,” she posted.
Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) teed up for the first time in three years.
Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) and wife Lauren celebrated the first birthday of their daughter, Savannah.
Eric Braeden (Victor, Y&R) shared a warm hug with his granddaughters.
Teresa Castillo (ex-Sabrina, GH) looked angelic in this shot.
Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex/Brady, DAYS et al) rewarded himself with some beach time after work.