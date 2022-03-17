Social

DAYS’s Galen Gering (Rafe) and his wife, Jenna, saw John Mayer in concert.

“So proud of my friend @TinaHuang [Melinda, DAYS]!” trilled Martha Madison (Belle). “#CelestialEvents is the best play I’ve seen in yeeeeears!”

Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) got kisses from her rescue pup, Basil.

“Really nice to catch up with my friend the great Sally Struthers last night at El Compadre on Sunset Blvd. What a sweetheart…,” reported Robert Newman (Ashland, Y&R).

“Well, we did it!!” enthused KNOTS LANDING alum Donna Mills (ex-Abby, second from l.) with Joan Van Ark (ex-Valene, l.), Michele Lee (Karen) and Sandie Newton. “2 sold out performances at Oscars in Palm Springs. And it was so fun. Thank you Dan, you’re a great host. And thank you to our incredible fans who flew in from all over the country to spend some time with us. We love you all!”

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) was high on the hog.

Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH) showed off his balancing skills.

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) enjoyed lunch with her son, Caden.

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) and wife Vanessa were dressed to the nines.

Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B) professed his love for his wife, Christen, posting, “You’re my best friend and I love you @christenyoung4

