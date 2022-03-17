5 of 10

“Well, we did it!!” enthused KNOTS LANDING alum Donna Mills (ex-Abby, second from l.) with Joan Van Ark (ex-Valene, l.), Michele Lee (Karen) and Sandie Newton. “2 sold out performances at Oscars in Palm Springs. And it was so fun. Thank you Dan, you’re a great host. And thank you to our incredible fans who flew in from all over the country to spend some time with us. We love you all!”

Photo credit: Instagram