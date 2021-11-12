Social

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) enjoyed an In-N-Out burger.

Photo credit: Instagram

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) took a hike with his dog, Willie.

Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Laura Wright (Carly) and Wes Ramsey (Peter) went out for a date night.

Photo credit: Instagram

Rena Sofer (Quinn, B&B) introduced the newest member of her family: rescue dog Bear.

Photo credit: Instagram

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) celebrated his birthday, posting, “made it to another 11/9 new chapter. same drive. 🦂⚡️"

Photo credit: Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) showed off her new hairstyle.

Photo credit: Instagram

Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva, B&B) was all smiles with her daughter, Everleigh.

Photo credit: Instagram

Ricky Paull Goldin (ex-Gus, GUIDING LIGHT et al) joked,My office today! Yes, I almost tripped on my face trying to be cool!!!!”

Photo credit: Instagram

Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, GH) sported a preppy look.

Photo credit: Instagram

