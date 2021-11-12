Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) enjoyed an In-N-Out burger.
Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) took a hike with his dog, Willie.
GH’s Laura Wright (Carly) and Wes Ramsey (Peter) went out for a date night.
Rena Sofer (Quinn, B&B) introduced the newest member of her family: rescue dog Bear.
Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) celebrated his birthday, posting, “made it to another 11/9 new chapter. same drive. 🦂⚡️"
Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) showed off her new hairstyle.
Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva, B&B) was all smiles with her daughter, Everleigh.
Ricky Paull Goldin (ex-Gus, GUIDING LIGHT et al) joked, “My office today! Yes, I almost tripped on my face trying to be cool!!!!”
Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, GH) sported a preppy look.