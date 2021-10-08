Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) sported a mohawk.
“Still getting used to saying I have three kids,” admitted Ingo Rademacher (Jax, GH), with (from l.) baby girl ‘Iwa, son Peanut and son Pohaku.
Enthused Laura Wright (Carly, GH, with real-life love Wes Ramsey, Peter, GH), “First time playing pickleball !!! So much fun!!! #imhooked #apicklefan”
While shooting a new project, Martha Byrne (ex-Lily, AS THE WORLD TURNS, l.) received an on-set visit from Oakdale pal Terri Conn (ex-Katie, AWT).
“Division champs!!!! Let’s Go!!! @SFGiants,” cheered James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH).
True Blue Homies,” declared Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R, c.), with Y&R co-stars Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) and Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael).
Donna Mills (ex-Madeline, GH) spent some time at Mandeville Vineyards in Los Angeles picking grabs to make wine.
“I just love October beach days with Zuma (my granddaughter) at Zuma Beach, Malibu … perfect weather and no crowds😍🏖🏖🏖,” Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) captioned this Instagram shot.
Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS) took a dip in the pool on a warm fall day.
Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) and her husband, Dave Sanov, celebrated his birthday.