Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) sported a mohawk. Photo credit: Instagram

“Still getting used to saying I have three kids,” admitted Ingo Rademacher (Jax, GH), with (from l.) baby girl ‘Iwa, son Peanut and son Pohaku. Photo credit: Instagram

Enthused Laura Wright (Carly, GH, with real-life love Wes Ramsey, Peter, GH), “First time playing pickleball !!! So much fun!!! #imhooked #apicklefan” Photo credit: Instagram

While shooting a new project, Martha Byrne (ex-Lily, AS THE WORLD TURNS, l.) received an on-set visit from Oakdale pal Terri Conn (ex-Katie, AWT). Photo credit: Instagram

“Division champs!!!! Let’s Go!!! @SFGiants,” cheered James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH). Photo credit: Twitter

True Blue Homies,” declared Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R, c.), with Y&R co-stars Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) and Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael). Photo credit: Instagram

Donna Mills (ex-Madeline, GH) spent some time at Mandeville Vineyards in Los Angeles picking grabs to make wine. Photo credit: Instagram

“I just love October beach days with Zuma (my granddaughter) at Zuma Beach, Malibu … perfect weather and no crowds😍🏖🏖🏖,” Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) captioned this Instagram shot. Photo credit: Instagram

Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS) took a dip in the pool on a warm fall day. Photo credit: Instagram