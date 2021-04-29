Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) and his former JANE BY DESIGN co-star, Erica Dasher, spent time together. Photo credit: Instagram

“Henry & Matt recycle for Earth Day with our friend ‘TRASH’!” reported Matthew Ashford (Jack, DAYS), with his son. Photo credit: Instagram

Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan, GH) and her husband, Kris Bowers, were dressed to the nines for the Oscars. Bowers directed the film A Concerto Is a Conversation, which was nominated for Best Documentary Short Subject. Photo credit: Instagram

Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, Y&R) and daughter Everly spent quality time together. Photo credit: Instagram

Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) showed off her new bangs. Photo credit: Instagram

B&B stars (from l.) Diamond White (Paris), Ashley Jones (Bridget) and Katrina Bowden (Flo) went on a “Minnie” outing.

Lindsay Arnold (Allie, DAYS, r.) and Victoria Konefal (Ciara, DAYS) took selfies on their excursion to San Francisco. Photo credit: Instagram

“Beach with the babes,” beamed Josh Swickard (Chase, GH), with wife Lauren and daughter Savannah. Photo credit: Instagram

Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R) did some gardening. Photo credit: Instagram

“Didn’t expect to twin with my grandma when I threw on these shorts this morning,” teased Camelia Somers, r. (ex-Charlotte, B&B), with grandmother Suzanne Somers. “SHE’S HOT!!!!” Photo credit: Instagram