Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) and his former JANE BY DESIGN co-star, Erica Dasher, spent time together.
“Henry & Matt recycle for Earth Day with our friend ‘TRASH’!” reported Matthew Ashford (Jack, DAYS), with his son.
Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan, GH) and her husband, Kris Bowers, were dressed to the nines for the Oscars. Bowers directed the film A Concerto Is a Conversation, which was nominated for Best Documentary Short Subject.
Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, Y&R) and daughter Everly spent quality time together.
Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) showed off her new bangs.
B&B stars (from l.) Diamond White (Paris), Ashley Jones (Bridget) and Katrina Bowden (Flo) went on a “Minnie” outing.
Lindsay Arnold (Allie, DAYS, r.) and Victoria Konefal (Ciara, DAYS) took selfies on their excursion to San Francisco.
“Beach with the babes,” beamed Josh Swickard (Chase, GH), with wife Lauren and daughter Savannah.
Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R) did some gardening.
“Didn’t expect to twin with my grandma when I threw on these shorts this morning,” teased Camelia Somers, r. (ex-Charlotte, B&B), with grandmother Suzanne Somers. “SHE’S HOT!!!!”
Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) enjoyed a dip in the pool.