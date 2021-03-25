Social

Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, Y&R) and his eldest daughter, Riley, enjoyed a hike at the Solstice Canyon Hiking Trail in Los Angeles, CA.

Photo credit: Instagram

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) shared this photo while on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Photo credit: Instagram

Laura Wright (Carly, GH) spent some quality time with her pup, Kimba.  

Photo credit: Instagram

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) subtly let it be known which beer he prefers.

Photo credit: Instagram

Isabel Durant (Claire, DAYS) struck a pose as she relaxed outdoors.

Photo credit: Instagram

Justin Gaston (ex-Chance, Y&R) shared a dance with his daughters, Sophie and Olivia.

Photo credit: Instagram

Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy, DAYS) prepared for takeoff as he headed to Maui for a new project.

Photo credit: Instagram

Katrina Bowden (Flo, B&B) logged some mirror time.

Photo credit: Instagram

Réal Andrews (Taggert, GH) spent time at the gym.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Pimped my ride,” is how Eva La Rue (ex-Celeste, Y&R) captioned this shot.

Photo credit: Instagram

Jophielle Love (Violet, GH) and her mom, Karine, had some fun with makeup.

Photo credit: Instagram

Scott Reeves (ex-Ryan, Y&R) enjoyed lunch with his wife, Melissa Reeves (ex-Jennifer, DAYS), their daughter, Emily, and their grandson, Woods.

Photo credit: Instagram

