Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) enjoyed a glass of wine and gave her dog, Ozzy, a peck on the nose.

Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH) spent some quality time with daughter Heather, and new grandbaby Eloise.

Kiara Barnes (Zoe, B&B) showed off her new short haircut.

Jophielle Love (Violet, GH) has a new, furry friend.

Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) woke up to a beautiful rainbow.

“Guess who ?long time friend ? @GeneralHospital @daysofourlives @atwt” noted GH’s Kin Shriner (Scott) of Michael Lowry (ex-Jake, AMC et al).

Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) kicked off the weekend with some positivity.

“Finding laughter in the small things is a gift! #laughteristhebestmedicine #appreciation #laughterisgoodforthesoul,” is how Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) captioned this shot.

Dominic Zamprogna (ex-Dante, GH) and his dog, Prince, went for a hike.

Hunter King (Summer, Y&R) had a hungry audience of two while she enjoyed some ice cream.
