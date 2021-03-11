Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) enjoyed a glass of wine and gave her dog, Ozzy, a peck on the nose.
Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH) spent some quality time with daughter Heather, and new grandbaby Eloise.
Kiara Barnes (Zoe, B&B) showed off her new short haircut.
Jophielle Love (Violet, GH) has a new, furry friend.
Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) woke up to a beautiful rainbow.
“Guess who ?long time friend ? @GeneralHospital @daysofourlives @atwt” noted GH’s Kin Shriner (Scott) of Michael Lowry (ex-Jake, AMC et al).
Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) kicked off the weekend with some positivity.
Dominic Zamprogna (ex-Dante, GH) and his dog, Prince, went for a hike.
Hunter King (Summer, Y&R) had a hungry audience of two while she enjoyed some ice cream.