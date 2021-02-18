Social Snaps

Social

Credit: Instagram

Kelly Kruger (Eva, B&B) kept cozy and warm.

“My little snuggle bug 😍,” is how Lucas Adams (Tripp, DAYS) captioned this shot with his dog, Lando.

Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, Y&R) offered proof she is angelic.

Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B) gave her son, Hayden, a peck on the cheek.

Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel, GH) was all smiles after receiving his 2020 Latin Grammy for Album of the Year.

Scott Reeves (ex-Ryan, Y&R) enjoyed his morning coffee.

Greg Vaughan (ex-Eric, DAYS) scooted around town.

“Wavy when I wanna be,” Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) posted on her Instagram.

Eva La Rue (ex-Celeste, Y&R) captioned this shot, “Spirit Animal ♥️ #loyalty  #intuitiveinstinct  #wolfdog

Farah Galfond (ex-Mimi, DAYS), husband Phil and their son, Spencer, had fun in the sun in Hawaii.

