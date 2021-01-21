Social Snaps

“So many adventures ahead of us. Thinking of the endless Mommy and Me fun to be had,” enthused Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R), with daughter Josephine.
Mike Manning (Charlie, DAYS) and his pals rode horses at the Fancy B Ranch in Sylmar, CA.
“Sunday snuggles,” Kelly Kruger (ex-Mackenzie, Y&R) captioned this shot with, husband Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) and their daughter, Everleigh.
Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) took a hike with her dog, Basil.
Sasha Calle (Lola, Y&R) spent time bonding with her little brother, Jacob.
Adain Bradley (ex-Xander, B&B), seen here with his ALL AMERICAN co-star, Da’Vinchi, teased his return to the show.
Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) spent some time meditating in the desert.
Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel, GH) shared this adorable shot with his son, Renn.
Eric Braeden (Victor, Y&R) proudly showed off his Covid-19 vaccination card.
Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN) spent her Sunday morning catching up on the news in front of a cozy fire.