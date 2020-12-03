Social Snaps

Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R) and his son, Monte, made nice with a giraffe. Photo credit: Instagram

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) enjoyed a danish. Photo credit: Instagram

“No place like home. Hold tight to the ones you love, life is way too short. #puttheimportantthingsfirst #familyfirst ❤️❤️❤️,” Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) captioned this Instagram shot of his wife, Shay and their son, Christian. Photo credit: Instagram

Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH) enjoyed a lazy day in her pjs. Photo credit: Instagram

Scott and Melissa Reeves (ex-Ryan, Y&R et al and ex-Jennifer, DAYS) enjoyed a cup of coffee, courtesy of their brand, Revival Roasting Company. Photo credit: Instagram

Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS) went on a hike with his daughter, Isabella. Photo credit: Instagram

Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R) showed off a box from fabfitfun that her fans sent to her. Photo credit: Instagram

Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac, Y&R et al) displayed a smile as bright as the sun shining behind her. Photo credit: Instagram

Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremey, DAYS) posed with his four-legged friends. Photo credit: Instagram