Social Snaps

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) celebrated the recent championship wins of his Los Angeles teams, the Lakers and the Dodgers.
Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) proved her grandson, Luca, was cuter than a pumpkin.
“Last night at the bachelor pad,” Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) captioned this shot with his pooch.
Michelle Stafford’s (Phyllis, Y&R) son Jameson celebrated his 5th birthday with a crown and kisses from Michelle and daughter Natalia.
Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B) and his son, Luke, enjoyed a country boil.
Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R), daughters Olivia and Sophie had some fun with chickens.
Emme Rylan (Lulu, GH) was embraced by her partner Don, their sons Jackson and Levi, and daughter Dakota.
Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS) snapped this shot of the sunset on a beautiful fall evening.
Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber, B&B) shared a shot of her husband, Scott Bailey (ex-Sandy, GUIDING LIGHT), and their adorable son, Lion.
Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN) sat down for a meal in Manhattan with her husband, Helmet Huber.
Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy, DAYS) tried to make the case that 6 eyes are better than 4.