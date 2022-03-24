Soap Tropes - Lookalikes

On KNOTS LANDING in 1983, Lisa Hartman was killed off as Ciji, then reintroduced as a Ciji’s dead ringer, Cathy, pictured with Alec Baldwin’s Joshua in 1984.

CAPITOL’s Zed (Bradley Lockerman, pictured in 1986) was taken aback when he met Julie, given uncanny resemblance to his late wife, Jenny (Catherine Hickland) ... who turned out to be alive.

In 1999 on ANOTHER WORLD, widower Cass (Stephen Schnetzer) was rattled by the arrival of Anne (Alice Barrett), who looked exactly like his late wife, Frankie. Photo credit: PGP

On LOVING in 1995, Angie (Debbi Morgan) fell for Jacob (Darnell Williams), the spitting image of her late husband, Jesse. Photo credit: ABC