Soap Stars 4th of July Celebrations

Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS), husband Dave and their son, Ben, were all smiles.
Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) celebrated the holiday — also his birthday — with wife Lauren and their daughter Savannah.
Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) made it a family affair with daughter Katie and grandsons Luca and James.
Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) and her daughter, Olivia, were decked out in holiday attire.
“Me n my lil Americans. Happy 4th of July!,” Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) captioned this shot with daughters Anbilliene, Eliana and Adeline.
Michael Blake Kruse (Rory, GH) enjoyed a day on the links.
Lynn Herring (Lucy, GH) spent time at the farm.
“A day in the life… look close into my eyes. I need a vacation after this vacation 😳🇺🇸 #happyfourth
,” quipped Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R), with kids Natalia and Jameson.
Easton Rocket Sweda (Leo, GH) posed in front of a high-flying flag.
Ashton Arbab (ex-Dev, GH) was dressed for the occasion.